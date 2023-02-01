Officials hunt for information after shots fired near K-State campus

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for information after late-night shots were fired near the Kansas State University campus.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that just after 10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31, officials were called to the 1400 block of Watson Pl. in Manhattan with reports of shots fired.

When officials arrived, they said it was reported that a single gunshot was heard in the area. Officials later found at least one bullet hole at the scene of an unoccupied apartment in the area.

RCPD noted that no injuries were reported as a result of the incident which remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skyler J.M. Wilson, 33, of Topeka, was booked early Tuesday into the Shawnee County Jail in...
Man arrested in Saturday morning homicide in Topeka
Topeka police investigate a shooting in the southeast part of the city on Jan. 31, 2023.
TPD launches investigation into death in SE Topeka
Michelle Lamb
Kansas transgender inmate transferred to all-female prison
Andrew and his mother, Lana Borysov
Johnson County mother says son taken to Dubai without her permission
Officers were responding early Tuesday to an incident in the 2800 block of S.E. Massachusetts...
Officers converge in search for individual Tuesday morning in southeast Topeka

Latest News

FILE
Lawrence, McFarland men arrested after dispute leads to shots fired
file
Kansas AG to sue federal agencies over lesser prairie chicken listing
Topeka homicide
Topeka man arrested for 7th homicide of 2023, victim identified
Topeka fire
Topeka man arrested after early-morning fire dubbed arson