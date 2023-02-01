Officials hunt for information after shots fired near K-State campus

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for information after late-night shots were fired near the Kansas State University campus.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that just after 10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31, officials were called to the 1400 block of Watson Pl. in Manhattan with reports of shots fired.

When officials arrived, they said it was reported that a single gunshot was heard in the area. Officials later found at least one bullet hole at the scene of an unoccupied apartment in the area.

RCPD noted that no injuries were reported as a result of the incident which remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

