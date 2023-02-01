NOTO will host youth art exhibit in April

By Jerick Tafoya
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NOTO Arts & Entertainment District invites all young emerging artists to participate.

There is no cost to participate.

As part of the Redbud Festival Kick-off on April 1st, 11-3 PM, the NOTO Arts Center is hosting a Youth Art Exhibit inside of the Redbud Park Pavilion that will last through the month of April. Artwork is being accepted in all mediums with the theme of “Spring Blooms.” However, artists are free to incorporate anything they want.

Here are some additional details regarding the exhibit.

  • Each art piece should have the child’s name on the back and what school/daycare/household they belong to, and contact information.
  • 2D artwork (drawings, paintings, photography, etc.) may be no bigger than a 12x18. You can use different mediums, i.e, wood panels, paper, canvas.
  • 3D artwork can be no bigger than a 12inchx12inch boxed size.
  • Art pieces must be finished and dropped off at the NOTO Arts Center March 15-25th during regular business hours, Wed. 11-5, Thur. & Fri. 11-7, Sat. 10-3, in order to be included.
  • Artwork will be available for pick up the week of May 1st-13th. Any artwork not picked up by the 13th will become the property of the NOTO Arts Center.
  • 11:00 - Children’s Art Show opens inside Redbud Park
  • 11:00 - Interactive Art Scavenger Hunt
  • 11-2 PM Live Music TBA
  • 1 PM- Spring Planting Activity & Redbud Spring Giveaway
  • 3:00 – Children’s Art Show ends

OTHER EVENTS:

Interactive Art Scavenger Hunt

Sidewalk Chalk Activities

Please contact Staci.Ogle@notoartsdistrict.org for more information and to sign your child up to be a participating artist.

