No. 8 KU gets even, beats No. 7 K-State

(AP Photo/James Crisp)
(AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 8 Kansas men’s basketball took down No. 7 Kansas State 90-78 on Tuesday night at Allen Fieldhouse.

The Jayhawks avenged their 83-82 loss from two weeks ago to the Wildcats in Manhattan, splitting this season’s Sunflower Showdowns.

Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks with 20 points and 7 boards. Dajuan Harris followed with 18 points.

Markquis Nowell led the Wildcats with 23 points, followed by Keyontae Johnson’s 22 points and 12 boards.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Culbert (left), Jacobsen Eells. Chase County Jail photos.
Topeka, Eureka women behind bars after abandoned school break-in
Skyler J.M. Wilson, 33, of Topeka, was booked early Tuesday into the Shawnee County Jail in...
Man arrested in Saturday morning homicide in Topeka
FILE
Officials investigate suspicious death after man found on Wamego bathroom floor
Adrian Zamora
Possible DUI leads to post AFC-win police chase, crash
Michelle Lamb
Kansas transgender inmate transferred to all-female prison

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the NFL AFC Championship playoff...
Chiefs reveal first look of jerseys for the big game
Nov 6, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; during the Sunflower Showdown between Kansas State and...
Wildcats, Jayhawks release football schedules for 2023 season
Airbnb for Chiefs fans
Airbnb warns Chiefs fans of potential scams when booking stays in Arizona
Keyontae Johnson pumping up the crowd against Florida
Looking back at Keyontae Johnson’s emotional weekend against Florida