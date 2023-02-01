No. 8 KU gets even, beats No. 7 K-State

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 8 Kansas men’s basketball took down No. 7 Kansas State 90-78 on Tuesday night at Allen Fieldhouse.

The Jayhawks avenged their 83-82 loss from two weeks ago to the Wildcats in Manhattan, splitting this season’s Sunflower Showdowns.

Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks with 20 points and 7 boards. Dajuan Harris followed with 18 points.

Markquis Nowell led the Wildcats with 23 points, followed by Keyontae Johnson’s 22 points and 12 boards.

