New Washburn Tech program will assist law enforcement training

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis from injuries suffered at the hands of police officers renews the nationwide conversation on police reforms, including how officers are trained.

Retired Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran is now with Washburn Tech, where he’s developing a Public Safety Institute. The goal is to develop training programs targeted to smaller agencies.

Cochran said officers go through training up-front, but then are required to have continuing education. He said many current training programs are a week long and require traveling to a destination. He said smaller agencies may not have the time or resources to attend, but would love to have shorter sessions, closer to home, to provide their officers opportunities to learn.

Watch the interview to learn more, and to hear Cochran’s thoughts on Nichols’ death.

