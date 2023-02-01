Manhattan man jailed following prison transfer for allegedly stealing 13 guns

FILE - Brandon Welty is sought on an active warrant for burglary and theft on Dec. 7, 2022.
FILE - Brandon Welty is sought on an active warrant for burglary and theft on Dec. 7, 2022.(Shawn Wheat | RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is in jail following a transfer from Lansing Correctional Facility for an alleged crime that is nearly a year old and involved more than a dozen stolen guns.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, officials arrested Brandon Welty, 24, of Manhattan, following a transfer from the Lansing Correctional Facility to the Riley Co. Jail.

RCPD noted that the arrest stemmed from Welty’s warrant for burglary and three counts of theft. The warrant follows a Feb. 23, 2022, incident in the 11900 block of Crooked Creek Rd.

During the incident, it was alleged that Welty stole 13 guns and other miscellaneous items from the home of a 39-year-old man and a 50-year-old man.

Welty remains behind bars in Riley Co. on a $25,000 bond.

