Manhattan man arrested after meth allegedly found during traffic stop

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after meth was allegedly found in his car during a traffic stop.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, officials arrested Charles Smith, 50, of Manhattan, following a traffic stop.

Officials noted that the stop stemmed from Smith’s alleged failure to drive with his headlights on. During the investigation, meth and drug paraphernalia were found inside the car.

RCPD indicated that Smith was arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Jail on the distribution of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Smith remains behind bars on a $14,000 bond.

