Manhattan man arrested after meth allegedly found during traffic stop

Riley Co. Police Dept.
Riley Co. Police Dept.(Riley Co. Police Dept.)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after meth was allegedly found in his car during a traffic stop.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, officials arrested Charles Smith, 50, of Manhattan, following a traffic stop.

Officials noted that the stop stemmed from Smith’s alleged failure to drive with his headlights on. During the investigation, meth and drug paraphernalia were found inside the car.

RCPD indicated that Smith was arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Jail on the distribution of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Smith remains behind bars on a $14,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skyler J.M. Wilson, 33, of Topeka, was booked early Tuesday into the Shawnee County Jail in...
Man arrested in Saturday morning homicide in Topeka
Topeka police investigate a shooting in the southeast part of the city on Jan. 31, 2023.
TPD launches investigation into death in SE Topeka
Michelle Lamb
Kansas transgender inmate transferred to all-female prison
Andrew and his mother, Lana Borysov
Johnson County mother says son taken to Dubai without her permission
Officers were responding early Tuesday to an incident in the 2800 block of S.E. Massachusetts...
Officers converge in search for individual Tuesday morning in southeast Topeka

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Michael Uhl
Topeka man booked after drugs found during Osage Co. traffic stop
The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office has noticed an increase in stolen traffic signs, and the office...
Brown Co. Sheriff asks for stolen traffic signs back before an accident ensues
FILE - Brandon Welty is sought on an active warrant for burglary and theft on Dec. 7, 2022.
Manhattan man jailed following prison transfer for allegedly stealing 13 guns