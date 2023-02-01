Lawrence, McFarland men arrested after dispute leads to shots fired

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Lawrence and one from McFarland are both behind bars after an early-morning family dispute led to shots fired in southwest Douglas Co.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Feb. 5, officials arrested two men - Chandlor Saber Matney, 24, of McFarland, and Dalton Vale Turner, 20, of Lawrence - after an alleged early-morning family dispute led to gunshots being fired. It said two people suffered gunshot wounds during the incident in the southwestern part of the county.

Officials said they were called to a home at 2:10 a.m. with reports that a 47-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were shot inside. Witnesses and those involved said the incident was the result of a family dispute.

As they arrived, deputies said they also found a vehicle that had been attempting to exit the property and conducted a high-risk traffic stop. The person in the vehicle, Turner, was taken into custody for an interview.

The Sheriff’s Office said the two gunshot victims were also taken to an area hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

During the incident, officials indicated that Matney was booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on domestic battery. Meanwhile, they said Turner was also booked into jail on aggravated battery.

