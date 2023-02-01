KBI identifies Wamego man at center of suspicious death investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it has identified a Wamego man at the center of a suspicious death investigation and the family has been notified.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 1, that it, the Wamego Police Department and Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate a suspicious death in the county and have identified the victim.

KBI said it has contacted the descendent of the deceased, Justin L. Meyer, 47, of Wamego. At this time, officials said evidence does not suggest the death was a result of foul play.

However, the Bureau noted that investigators will await the final autopsy report to confirm a cause of death. The investigation remains ongoing.

