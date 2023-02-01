Kansas State Treasurer seeks owners of lost military medals

Kansas State Treasurer Steven Johnson is calling on residents to help reunite lost military...
Kansas State Treasurer Steven Johnson is calling on residents to help reunite lost military medals with their rightful owners.(Kansas State Treasurer's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Treasurer Steven Johnson has reached out to residents to help him find the owners of lost military medals.

Kansas State Treasurer Steven Johnson announced on Wednesday, Feb. 1, that safety deposit boxes are often turned over to his office that contain military medals.

In an effort to reunite Kansans with their lost memorabilia, Treasurer Johnson said he needs the state’s help to find the families of the service men and women who were awarded them.

A list of medals that have been turned over to the State’s Unclaimed Property can be found HERE.

