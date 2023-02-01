Kansas High Court sides with insurance company after fatal crash

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has sided with an insurance company after it found the widow of a man killed in a Wyandotte Co. crash had not met her burden of proof.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of Appeal No. 123,684: Nancy Granados v. John Wilson and Key Insurance Company, after a fatal car crash, the Wyandotte Co. District Court filed a judgment against Wilson for his role in a wrongful death suit brought by the deceased’s widow, Granados.

To collect, court records indicate that Granados filed a garnishment action to seek payment from the insurance company under the automobile liability insurance policy it had issued Wilson.

The district court had ordered Wilson to pay Granados a total of $3,481,901.29, however, a Court of Appeals panel reversed the decision and found the insurance company’s conduct had not caused the judgment against Wilson.

In a unanimous decision written by Justice K.J. Wall, with Justice Dan Biles not participating, the Court said it clarified that under decades of precedent, insurers have an implied contractual duty to act in good faith and with reasonable care under the circumstances when handling claims against the insured.

The Court said it held that the Court of Appeals panel made a mistake when it attempted to define the insurer’s legal duty in a more fact-specific, particularized manner. However, after it found Granados had not met her burden to show that the insurance company acted in bad faith and negligence had caused the judgment, it affirmed the panel’s decision - albeit under a different rationale.

The Court noted that the case will be remanded to the district court with directions to enter judgment in favor of Key Insurance Company.

