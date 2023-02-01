Kansas High Court sides with insurance company after fatal crash

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has sided with an insurance company after it found the widow of a man killed in a Wyandotte Co. crash had not met her burden of proof.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of Appeal No. 123,684: Nancy Granados v. John Wilson and Key Insurance Company, after a fatal car crash, the Wyandotte Co. District Court filed a judgment against Wilson for his role in a wrongful death suit brought by the deceased’s widow, Granados.

To collect, court records indicate that Granados filed a garnishment action to seek payment from the insurance company under the automobile liability insurance policy it had issued Wilson.

The district court had ordered Wilson to pay Granados a total of $3,481,901.29, however, a Court of Appeals panel reversed the decision and found the insurance company’s conduct had not caused the judgment against Wilson.

In a unanimous decision written by Justice K.J. Wall, with Justice Dan Biles not participating, the Court said it clarified that under decades of precedent, insurers have an implied contractual duty to act in good faith and with reasonable care under the circumstances when handling claims against the insured.

The Court said it held that the Court of Appeals panel made a mistake when it attempted to define the insurer’s legal duty in a more fact-specific, particularized manner. However, after it found Granados had not met her burden to show that the insurance company acted in bad faith and negligence had caused the judgment, it affirmed the panel’s decision - albeit under a different rationale.

The Court noted that the case will be remanded to the district court with directions to enter judgment in favor of Key Insurance Company.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skyler J.M. Wilson, 33, of Topeka, was booked early Tuesday into the Shawnee County Jail in...
Man arrested in Saturday morning homicide in Topeka
Topeka police investigate a shooting in the southeast part of the city on Jan. 31, 2023.
TPD launches investigation into death in SE Topeka
Andrew and his mother, Lana Borysov
Johnson County mother says son taken to Dubai without her permission
Michelle Lamb
Kansas transgender inmate transferred to all-female prison
Officers were responding early Tuesday to an incident in the 2800 block of S.E. Massachusetts...
Officers converge in search for individual Tuesday morning in southeast Topeka

Latest News

OSHA fines Kansas City company after worker’s death
FILE
Kansas AG to sue federal agencies over lesser prairie chicken listing
FILE - Beyonce accepts the award for best R&B performance for "Black Parade" at the 63rd annual...
Hold Up: Beyonce coming to Kansas City as part of ‘Renaissance’ World Tour
The new terminal at KCI was set to be finished in "early 2023." An official opening date will...
Kansas City airport gears up for grand opening of new terminal