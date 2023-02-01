Kansas collects $1.05 billion in January taxes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunflower State collected a total of $1.05 billion in taxes in the first month of 2023.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Feb. 1, that the total tax-only collections the state collected in January were around $1.05 billion. That is a $56.2 million - 5.7% - jump from what was originally estimated. Those collections were also $102.4 million - 10.8% - more than was collected in January 2022.

“Month after month of tax collections surpassing the estimates show that, thanks to our laser-sharp focus on supporting businesses, we are now able to responsibly cut taxes for Kansas families,” Gov. Kelly said. “We should start by completely and immediately eliminating the state sales tax on groceries, diapers, and feminine hygiene products, creating a back-to-school sales tax holiday, and providing Social Security income tax relief to Kansas seniors. We will get that done if we work together.”

Kelly also noted that individual income tax collections totaled $494.9 million, a $65.1 million - 11.6% - fall from the estimate and was about 8.7% less than what was collected in January 2022. She said corporate income tax collections were $166.1 million, which is $131.1 million - 364.6% - more than the January estimate and $134.5 million - 425% - more than was collected in January 2022.

“Corporate tax receipts continue to be higher and individual income receipts lower because of the shift between the two tax types brought about by the SALT Parity Act,” Secretary of Revenue Mark Burghart said. “The SALT Parity Act now allows owners of pass-through entities, such as S corporations, partnerships, and limited liability companies, to elect to have the pass-through entities pay tax at the entity level on the income flowing through to the owners.

The Governor also indicated that retail sales tax collections totaled $275.2 million, about $4.8 million - 1.7% - less than was estimated, but still 6.6% more than what was collected in the previous January. She said compensating use tax collections were $86.1 million, or $3.9 million - 4.3% - less than estimated, but still 2.4% more than was collected last year.

To see the full January 2023 revenue numbers, click HERE.

