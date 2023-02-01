Kansas City planning $750,000 Chiefs parade. Now they just need to win the Super Bowl.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during a Super...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during a Super Bowl rally in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) (KY3)
By Nathan Brennan and Shain Bergan
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We’re a week and a half out from the Super Bowl, but city leaders are already prepping for another celebration if the Chiefs win.

With a Super Bowl win, Kansas City would celebrate its third championship parade in less than a decade---joining the Royals in 2015 and the Chiefs in 2020.

The city’s Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee is expected to appropriate $750,000 toward a championship parade celebration. City councilmembers will outline their plans at the committee’s meeting Wednesday at 9 a.m.

The agenda item for the potential appropriation states:

“Appropriating $750,000.00 from the Unappropriated Fund Balance of the Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund; approving a contract in up to the same amount with the Greater Kanas City Sports Commission for the purpose of promoting neighborhoods and tourism in connection with a 2023 Chiefs Post Season Championship Celebration; and recognizing this ordinance as having an accelerated effective date.”

If the item is passed in committee, it would then head to the City Council for full approval. That could happen as soon as this Thursday afternoon.

For reference, the Royals championship parade in 2015 was budgeted at $350,000.

The Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Az, in Super Bowl LVII.

