Kansas City airport gears up for grand opening of new terminal

The Kansas City International Airport is just about ready to open its doors to travelers at its new terminal.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
A new video released on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, from the Build KCI team gives an inside look at the $1.5 billion project that broke ground in March 2019.

“I think this just puts the cherry on top in terms of how we market. How we can recruit and how we can build a better Kansas City for the next generation,” said Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.

The final flights from the current half-century-old terminals will depart on Feb. 27. Crews will move aircraft and equipment overnight for the first departures the next morning.

“The first flight out is at 5:05 a.m. At 3 a.m. on the 28th, we’ll have staff here ready to go - overstaffed to make sure that we can handle anything that comes up,” said Patrick Klein, a spokesperson for the airport. “Then, you know, you’ve got that week then you’ve got spring break. You’ve got the Big 12 Tournament, Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games so then right into the NFL Draft. So it’ll be a busy first couple of months.”

KCI officials noted that about 10,000 community members have already signed up for a limited spot at its Feb. 18 open house.

