Ferrari gets stuck inside elevator shaft after ‘malfunction’

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
PALM BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) – A Ferrari was left hanging after an elevator shaft malfunctioned at a high-end car dealership in Florida.

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, crews responded to the dealership Tuesday night.

Officials said a 45-foot boom and multiple 50,000-pound winches were used to extract the Ferrari.
They first had to mitigate a fuel leak, which involved setting up portable standpipes and shutting off the power to the business. Once the leak was fixed, crews worked with a towing company to remove the car from the elevator shaft.

In total, crews worked for about four hours to remove the vehicle.

No one was injured.

