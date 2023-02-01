Fans gather at Allen Fieldhouse ahead of Sunflower Showdown

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With KU and K-State ranked in the top ten, Tuesday’s game garnered plenty of attention from fans of both teams.

Fans braved the bitter cold and gathered outside of Allen Fieldhouse ahead of Tuesday’s top-ten matchup between KU and K-State.

“We’ve been waiting since 4 and yeah we’re gonna get in there and we’re gonna get loud, let’s go,” said one KU fan.

Since the Wildcats defeated the Jayhawks in their first matchup this year, KU fans were definitely ready for the ready for the rematch of the Sunflower Showdown.

“Think the rivalry’s just heated up since Mizzou left for the SEC a long time ago... I feel like KU and K-State has just gotten a lot more heated and K-State just keeps getting better at basketball and we just gotta keep showing them who little brother is,” another KU fan said.

Even K-State fans are a little bit more excited than usual.

“We’re just happy they’re in place, in a position that they’re being successful this year and they beat KU,” said a K-State fan.

Whatever their allegiance, fans of both teams agree the rivalry is better when both are playing so well.

“Yeah it makes it mean a little more. The last couple of years we were supposed to win, this year it means a little more to win that game.

Fans are likely hoping for a third meeting during the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.