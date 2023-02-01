Chiefs reveal first look of jerseys for the big game

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the NFL AFC Championship playoff...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 23-20. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs posted a video on social media Tuesday night revealing the first look of the jerseys they’ll don in Arizona.

Patrick Mahomes is seen wearing the jersey in the video.

Kansas City is designated as the away team. It’s still unknown if they’ll wear a “white on white” combination against Philadelphia.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

