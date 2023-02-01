Carl Carlson runs down a financial checkup checklist

Carl Carlson says early in the new year is the perfect time to touch base on your financial health.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many of us make New Year’s Resolution to set goals for the year.

While we’re still feeling motivated, Carl Carlson with Carlson Financial says we should resolve to do a checkup on our financial health. He visited Eye on NE Kansas to run down a check list of things to do.

Carlson said we should update our budget to reflect any big moves, vacations or other anticipated expenses, along with any potential job or salary changes. Also, review our emergency savings, striving to have enough for three to six months of expenses. Finally, touch base on your retirement savings to be sure you’re on track.

Carlson says having a well-organized system is key to staying on track. Watch the interview to learn more.

