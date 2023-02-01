Brown Co. Sheriff asks for stolen traffic signs back before an accident ensues

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office has noticed an increase in stolen traffic signs, and the office is asking for those responsible to return the signs before an accident ensues.

The Sheriff’s Office says it has received multiple reports of speed limit signs, stop signs, country road signs, and weight limit bridge signs being stolen.

The office would like to warn the responsible parties that they can be charged with a felony, especially if removing a traffic sign results in a fatal accident or causes someone bodily harm. The Sheriff’s Office would also like to ask parents to check their barns, garages, and even their kids’ rooms because the office said, in the past, that is where most signs have been found.

If you have any information about the thefts, the Sheriff’s Office said you can call them at (785) 742-7125, or if you have taken a traffic sign, you can return the sign(s) to the country barn in Fairview, located at 307 W Front St.

