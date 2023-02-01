Brown Co. Sheriff asks for stolen traffic signs back before an accident ensues

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office has noticed an increase in stolen traffic signs, and the office...
The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office has noticed an increase in stolen traffic signs, and the office is asking for those responsible to return the signs before an accident ensues.(Pexels)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office has noticed an increase in stolen traffic signs, and the office is asking for those responsible to return the signs before an accident ensues.

The Sheriff’s Office says it has received multiple reports of speed limit signs, stop signs, country road signs, and weight limit bridge signs being stolen.

The office would like to warn the responsible parties that they can be charged with a felony, especially if removing a traffic sign results in a fatal accident or causes someone bodily harm. The Sheriff’s Office would also like to ask parents to check their barns, garages, and even their kids’ rooms because the office said, in the past, that is where most signs have been found.

If you have any information about the thefts, the Sheriff’s Office said you can call them at (785) 742-7125, or if you have taken a traffic sign, you can return the sign(s) to the country barn in Fairview, located at 307 W Front St.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skyler J.M. Wilson, 33, of Topeka, was booked early Tuesday into the Shawnee County Jail in...
Man arrested in Saturday morning homicide in Topeka
Topeka police investigate a shooting in the southeast part of the city on Jan. 31, 2023.
TPD launches investigation into death in SE Topeka
Michelle Lamb
Kansas transgender inmate transferred to all-female prison
Andrew and his mother, Lana Borysov
Johnson County mother says son taken to Dubai without her permission
Officers were responding early Tuesday to an incident in the 2800 block of S.E. Massachusetts...
Officers converge in search for individual Tuesday morning in southeast Topeka

Latest News

FILE
Kansas 988 centers see spike in calls, consistently low abandon rate
Midday in Kansas
Riley Co. Police Dept.
Manhattan man arrested after meth allegedly found during traffic stop
Michael Uhl
Topeka man booked after drugs found during Osage Co. traffic stop