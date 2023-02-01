Bring your sweetheart to a Valentines Sip & Shop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’re stumped for a Valentine’s gift, how about spending the day on a shopping trip with your Valentine?

Jenny Brown visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the Valentines Sip & Shop event. She said more than 50 vendors will be set up, offering a variety of good from clothing and home decor, to food and craft items. The venue also will have a full bar available, and two food trucks will be set up outside.

The Valentines Sip & Shop is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at The Woodshed, 1901 N. Kansas Ave.

Brown also is organizing another vendor event in May. Check her JennyMac’s Vendor Events page on Facebook if you’re interested in becoming a vendor.

