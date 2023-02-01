Average gas price nationwide up to $3.50 per gallon

Kansas’ average price is 20 cents lower at $3.20 for a gallon of unleaded fuel, according to AAA
The average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel was $3.50 on Wednesday, according to AAA.
The average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel was $3.50 on Wednesday, according to AAA.(Generic Image)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices on Wednesday were holding steady with the national average at $3.50 per gallon, according to AAA.

That mark is the same as Tuesday and up 2 cents over the $3.48 of a week ago.

It’s also up 30 cents over the $3.20 a month ago and up 13 cents over the $3.37 of a year ago.

The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Kansas on Wednesday was $3.20, AAA says. That’s 30 cents cheaper than the national average.

Kansas’ average price was unchanged Wednesday from the $3.20 reported on Tuesday, according to AAA.

However, unleaded gas in Kansas was up 4 cents over the $3.16 of a week ago and up 40 cents over the $2.80 of a month ago. Wednesday’s average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel in Kansas also was up 12 cents from the $3.08 of a year ago.

Meanwhile, the national average price for a gallon of diesel fuel on Wednesday was $4.67 per gallon, the same as Tuesday, according to AAA. That amount is 1 cent higher than the $4.66 of a week ago but 1 cent lower than the $4.68 of a month ago.

Wednesday’s national average price for a gallon of diesel fuel was 94 cents higher than the $3.73 of a year ago, AAA says.

In Kansas, diesel fuel was going for an average of $4.16 per gallon on Wednesday, AAA says. That amount was up 1 cent from the $4.15 on Tuesday and up 2 cents from the $4.13 of a week ago. It’s also up 12 cents over the $4.04 of a month ago and up 69 cents over the $3.47 of a year ago.

According to GasBuddy.com, unleaded gas on Wednesday in Topeka ranged in price from $3.07 to $3.29.

A gallon of diesel fuel in Topeka was going for $3.94 to $4.39 on Wednesday, according to GasBuddy.com.

