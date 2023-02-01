Arrest made in Tuesday homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wesley T. Rayton, 47, of Topeka has been arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday Jan. 31 in the area of SE 34th St. and SE Virginia Ave.

Around 12:40 p.m. TPD officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of SE 34th St.

A man was located and suffering from life-threatening injuries.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Rayton has been charged with murder in the 1st degree, aggravated assault and criminal discharge of a deadly weapon.

