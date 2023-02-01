Arrest made in Tuesday homicide

Topeka police investigate a shooting in the southeast part of the city on Jan. 31, 2023.
Topeka police investigate a shooting in the southeast part of the city on Jan. 31, 2023.(WIBW/Doug Brown)
By Lexi Letterman
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:08 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wesley T. Rayton, 47, of Topeka has been arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday Jan. 31 in the area of SE 34th St. and SE Virginia Ave.

Around 12:40 p.m. TPD officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of SE 34th St.

A man was located and suffering from life-threatening injuries.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Rayton has been charged with murder in the 1st degree, aggravated assault and criminal discharge of a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Culbert (left), Jacobsen Eells. Chase County Jail photos.
Topeka, Eureka women behind bars after abandoned school break-in
Skyler J.M. Wilson, 33, of Topeka, was booked early Tuesday into the Shawnee County Jail in...
Man arrested in Saturday morning homicide in Topeka
Topeka police investigate a shooting in the southeast part of the city on Jan. 31, 2023.
TPD launches investigation into death in SE Topeka
Michelle Lamb
Kansas transgender inmate transferred to all-female prison
FILE
Officials investigate suspicious death after man found on Wamego bathroom floor

Latest News

Sunflower Showdown Round 2
Sunflower Showdown Round 2
Basketball fans watch the KU vs KSU rematch game at two local businesses.
KU and KSU battle on the basketball court again
Fans gather at Allen Fieldhouse ahead of Sunflower Showdown
Fans gather at Allen Fieldhouse ahead of Sunflower Showdown
Fans gather at Allen Fieldhouse ahead of Sunflower Showdown
Fans gather at Allen Fieldhouse ahead of Sunflower Showdown