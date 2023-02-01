After Tuesday slaying, Topeka finishes January with seven homicides

After another homicide on Tuesay, Topeka had seen a total of seven slayings so far in 2023,
After another homicide on Tuesay, Topeka had seen a total of seven slayings so far in 2023, according to WIBW records.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 1, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the month of January came to a close on Tuesday with another homicide, Topeka had seen a total of seven slayings so far in 2023, according to WIBW records.

The number is 41 percent of the entire official total of 17 homicides recorded in 2022 and is half of the 2021 homicide total of 14 slayings in Topeka, according to WIBW records.

The city’s latest homicide occurred on the final day of January when a man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon near S.E. 34th and Virginia Avenue in the southeast part of Topeka https://www.wibw.com/2023/02/01/arrest-made-tuesday-homicide/.

Another homicide was reported three days earlier in the 400 block of S.W. Tyler.

Arrests have been made in six of the seven homicides, according to WIBW records.

Three of the homicides occurred in a house fire on Jan. 20 in the 900 block of SW. Warren Avenue, officials said.

Here is a listing of homicide victims and arrests so far in 2023 in Topeka:

1. Shawn A. Carter, 45, of Topeka, reported at 8:51 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in the 1300 block of S.E. Madison. A victim suffering from a gunshot wound was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests had been reported in that homicide as of Feb. 1.

2. A 16-month-old boy died Jan. 8 after he was taken to a hospital Jan. 4 in what police said was a child-abuse case. Dustin J. Kelley, 40, of Topeka, was arrested Jan. 12 and booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with first-degree murder; abuse of a child; and aggravated endangering of a child. Police said the child and Kelley were known to one another.

3. Genny L. Fitzpatrick, 30, of Topeka, died in an intentionally set house fire around 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at 916 S.W. Warren Ave. Kyle J. Tyler, 32, of Holton was booked at 7:20 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with three counts of first-degree murder; four counts of aggravated arson; and two counts of aggravated child endangerment. His bond was set at $1 million

4. Peyton L. Tyler, 9, of Topeka, died in an intentionally set house fire around 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at 916 S.W. Warren Ave. Kyle J. Tyler, 32, of Holton was booked at 7:20 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with three counts of first-degree murder; four counts of aggravated arson; and two counts of aggravated child endangerment.

5. Kourtney K. Tyler, 1, of Topeka, died in an intentionally set house fire around 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at 916 S.W. Warren Ave. Kyle J. Tyler, 32, of Holton was booked at 7:20 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with three counts of first-degree murder; four counts of aggravated arson; and two counts of aggravated child endangerment.

6. Jason Jeremy Neal, 48, of Topeka, was found suffering from a fatal gunshot wound around 9:17 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, in the 400 block of S.W. Tyler. Officers had been called to the scene on a “medical problem,” police officials said. https://www.wibw.com/2023/01/28/topeka-police-investigating-homicide-near-downtown-topeka/ Skyler J.M. Wilson, 33, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with first-degree murder.

7. Man found shot to death around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, near S.E. 34th and Virginia Ave. The victim’s name hadn’t been released as of early Tuesday, Feb. 1. Wesley T. Rayton, 47, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with the homicide. https://www.wibw.com/2023/02/01/arrest-made-tuesday-homicide/

The city’s top 10 homicide totals by year are as follows:

1. 30 homicides, 2017

2. 28 homicides, 1994

3. 25 homicides, 2020

4. 24 homicides, 1993

5. 23 homicides, 2001

6. 22 homicides, 2016

7. 19 homicides, tie 1978 and 1996

8. 18 homicides, tie 2000 and 2012

