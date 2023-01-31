Wildcats, Jayhawks release football schedules for 2023 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Big 12 teams released their new-look schedules for the upcoming 2023 season on Tuesday afternoon.

The conference will include Central Florida, BYU, Cincinnati and Houston, and it retains Oklahoma and Texas before they depart for the SEC.

The Sunflower Showdown is set for Nov. 18 in Lawrence, Kansas.

See below for Kansas and Kansas State’s full schedule:

Kansas State

Date Opponent (bold denotes home) Sept. 2 Southeast Missouri Sept. 9 Troy Sept.16 Missouri Sept. 23 Central Florida Oct. 6 Oklahoma State Oct. 14 Texas Tech Oct. 21 Texas Christian Oct. 28 Houston Nov. 4 Texas Nov. 11 Baylor Nov. 18 Kansas Nov. 25 Iowa State

Kansas

Date Opponent (bold denotes home) Aug. 31 Missouri State Sept. 9 Illinois Sept. 16 Nevada Sept. 23 BYU Sept. 30 Texas Oct. 7 Central Florida Oct. 14 Oklahoma State Oct. 28 Oklahoma Nov. 4 Iowa State Nov. 11 Texas Tech Nov. 18 Kansas State Nov. 25 Cincinnati

The SEC released its conference football slate in the fall. Missouri’s schedule is as follows:

Date Opponent (bold denotes home) Sept. 2 South Dakota Sept. 9 Middle Tennessee State Sept. 16 Kansas State Sept. 23 Memphis (in St. Louis) Sept. 30 Vanderbilt Oct. 7 Louisiana State Oct. 14 Kentucky Oct. 21 South Carolina Nov. 4 Georgia Nov. 11 Tennessee Nov. 18 Florida Nov. 25 Arkansas

