Wichita among 20 best wedding destinations according to new report

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wichita was found among the 20 best locations in the U.S. to get hitched in according to a new report.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner and the average wedding bill ringing in at around $28,000, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, Jan. 31, that it has released its report on 2023′s Best Places to Get Married - and some of the results may be surprising.

To help couples find the most wedding-friendly destinations, WalletHub said it compared more than 180 of the biggest U.S. cities across 26 factors that indicate cost effectiveness, conveniences and enjoyment. Data sets range from average wedding cost to venues and event spaces per capita to wedding vendors.

The report ranked Wichita as the 18th overall best city to get hitched in with a total score of 58.82. It ranked 2nd in costs, 114th in facilities and services and 123rd in activities and attractions.

Meanwhile, Kansas City ranked 39th overall with a total score of 56.35. It ranked 45th in costs, 66th in facilities and services and 53rd in activities and attractions.

Lastly, in the Sunflower State, Overland Park ranked 86th overall with a total score of 50.71. It ranked 51st in costs, 121st in facilities and services and 102nd in activities and attractions.

The report found the best places in the nation to get married are:

Orlando, Fla. Las Vegas, Nev. Tulsa, Okla. Tampa, Fla. Atlanta, Ga.

The report also found the worst places to get married are:

Pearl City, Hi. Bridgeport, Ct. Oxnard, Cali. South Burlington, Vt. Yonkers, N.Y.

