WATCH: Huge boulder crashes into home, narrowly missing woman

HONOLULU (Hawaii News Now) - A Hawaii woman says she no longer feels safe living in her home after a massive boulder came crashing through, narrowly missing her in the process.

The incident happened at a Palolo Valley home around 11:45 p.m. Sunday. Officials say the boulder crashed through the home’s cinder block wall, living room and another wall before ending up in a bedroom. A car was also damaged.

Where the boulder came from and what caused it to crash into the home is still under investigation. The fire department said the boulder is about 5 feet in height and width.

“At least one of them could have been killed instantly,” said Craig Tomita, a longtime neighbor.

Thankfully, none of the four people inside the home at the time were injured. But the boulder narrowly missed Caroline Sasaki, who was walking toward her couch to watch TV, as seen in security video of the incident.

“I heard the loud boom, and apparently, the boulder passed right in front of me, which I didn’t know. I didn’t see it. All I heard was the boom and then somebody asking me if I was OK,” Sasaki said.

The Sasaki family told Hawaii News Now that they moved into the brand new home just this month.

It’s unclear what caused the boulder to roll down; though the incident comes after days of heavy rains.

Investigators say another homeowner told the fire department that a smaller boulder, approximately 2 feet in height and width, struck his retaining wall but did not enter his property.

Inspectors from the City Department of Planning and Permitting were on scene Monday to assess the area, a move welcomed by the Sasakis, who are looking for answers.

“There was a concern before this even happened,” said Sasaki, who adds that she no longer feels safe living in the house.

The area has undergone many changes over the years, but currently, a cement wall holds back the hillside, and boulders can be seen sitting in the grass above the wall. According to the state, the land above the residence is privately owned.

The Sasakis say insurance adjusters have to come and assess the damage, and as of Monday, the boulder remains inside their home.

