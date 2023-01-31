Wamego man injured in Monday night crash in west Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:48 AM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wamego man was injured Monday night in a single-vehicle crash in west Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:53 p.m. Monday near the Interstate 70 and Interstate 470 interchange.

The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log stated that a 2017 Kia Optima was traveling east on I-70 when the driver lost consciousness and the car continued to roll, striking the barrier wall. The car then continued to roll to the right shoulder, where it came to a stop.

The driver, Hunter Dodge, 24, of Wamego, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital for treatment of possible injuries.

The patrol said Dodge, who was alone in the vehicle, was wearing his seat belt.

