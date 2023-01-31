Tuesday forecast: Still cold but warmer than yesterday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The frigid weather continues today although it will be slightly warmer than yesterday with more sun and less wind. The warming trend with dry conditions continue the remainder of the week.

Taking Action:

Stay warm and make sure your pets are taken care of as well in this frigid airmass with temperatures staying below freezing through Wednesday morning. Also make sure you’re heating your home in a safe manner. This means if you’re using a space heater, it’s away from anything flammable and anyone that can knock it over to potentially start a fire.

Next best chance of precipitation isn’t until early next week.



The quiet weather will continue across northeast KS as all the activity remains to our south especially in Oklahoma. With the rounds of precipitation expected down there, there is a chance some of the clouds may move into our area at times in the next couple days however it’ll generally be mostly sunny the rest of the week.

Normal High: 42/Normal Low: 21 (WIBW)

Today: Other than a few clouds moving in from mid morning to early afternoon it’ll generally be sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 20s. Winds W around 5 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows will range from 7 to 15. South winds around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

The warming trend continues to end the week with mild highs however the nights will continue to remain frigid with teens and 20s. Models are starting to trend warmer especially this weekend but will forecast more on the cooler side. This means especially Sunday and even Monday may end up being warmer than the 8 day indicates.

There are also differences in the models on the precipitation chance early next week. One model keeps it rain as early as Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning while the other model has rain changing to a wintry mix Monday night through early Tuesday afternoon. This will continue to be fine-tuned the rest of the week however both models are hinting at areas southeast of the turnpike will have higher precipitation totals compared to the rest of northeast KS.

