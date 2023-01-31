Topeka men arrested after found to be in stolen vehicle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka men are behind bars after they were found to allegedly be driving a stolen vehicle when it was reported as suspicious.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday, Jan. 30, Nickolas L. Trester, 31, and William J. Morrissey Jr., 57, both of Topeka, were arrested following an incident in the 8000 block of SE Berryton Rd.

Just before 4:45 p.m., officials said they were notified of a suspicious vehicle in the driveway of a home in the area. A deputy was able to find the vehicle, a spray-painted gray 1995 Dodge Ram 3500 flatbed tow truck with no license plate, about 3 miles away.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the vehicle had been reported as stolen out of Marion Co.

Officials indicated that a traffic stop was initiated and the Trester, the driver, and Morrissey, the passenger, were both arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections.

Trester was booked on:

Burglary

Theft from a building

Driving while license suspended

Operating a vehicle without registration

No vehicle liability insurance

Meanwhile, Morrissey was booked on burglary and theft. Both also violated their probation. Both remain behind bars.

