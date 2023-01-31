Topeka man charged with three counts of child sex crimes

David Cox
David Cox(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After his arrest, a Topeka man has been charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

The Shawnee Co. booking report indicates that David L. Cox, 42, of Topeka was arrested on Monday morning, Jan. 30, on suspicion of child sex crimes.

Cox was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections around 9:35 a.m. on sexual exploitation of a child - possession of media. His bond had been set at $50,000.

Court records show that Cox has been charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a child. The case stemmed from a complaint to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Cox is no longer confined behind bars as he bonded out of jail around 2:30 on Monday. The case will be prosecuted by the Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s Office.

