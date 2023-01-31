Topeka intersection closes as crews repair water main break

FILE
FILE(MGN Online)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An intersection in Topeka has been completely closed as crews work to repair a water main break.

Officials with the City of Topeka say on Tuesday, Jan. 31, that the intersection of SE 17th and Madison St. has been completely closed due to a water main break.

The closure started on Tuesday morning and will be in place for about 2 to 3 weeks.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Culbert (left), Jacobsen Eells. Chase County Jail photos.
Topeka, Eureka women behind bars after abandoned school break-in
Adrian Zamora
Possible DUI leads to post AFC-win police chase, crash
FILE
Officials investigate suspicious death after man found on Wamego bathroom floor
Topeka Police investigating homicide near downtown Topeka
Topeka Police identify Saturday night homicide victim
FILE - Riley County Police Department
Manhattan officials investigate three weekend rape cases

Latest News

Officers were responding early Tuesday to an incident in the 2800 block of S.E. Massachusetts...
Officers respond to incident in southeast Topeka
Andrew and his mother, Lana Borysov
Johnson County mother says son taken to Dubai without her permission
FILE
Wichita among 20 best wedding destinations according to new report
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 1-31-23
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 1-31-23