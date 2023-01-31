Topeka intersection closes as crews repair water main break

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An intersection in Topeka has been completely closed as crews work to repair a water main break.

Officials with the City of Topeka say on Tuesday, Jan. 31, that the intersection of SE 17th and Madison St. has been completely closed due to a water main break.

The closure started on Tuesday morning and will be in place for about 2 to 3 weeks.

