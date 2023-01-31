Topeka High celebrates its recently restored foyer that reflects the past

By Tori Whalen
Published: Jan. 30, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High School’s main entryway was celebrated on Monday as the foyer was completely restored to its previous look.

The Topeka High Historical Society hosted a grand reopening for the school’s foyer on Monday, January 30, because crews stripped the old paint, and restored the colors and finishes to create an almost identical match to what it would have looked like when the school opened in 1931.

The estate of Dorris Derrington provided $140,000 to make the foyer refurbishment possible. Michelle Neis, of the Topeka High Historical Society, said the organization’s purpose is to preserve facilities for the future.

“A huge part of what the Topeka High Historical Society does is to try and preserve this building so that every future generation has equal access to this beautiful facility,” said Neis. “That preserves and celebrates this history of this building and the school.”

The Topeka High School building is said to be one of the first million-dollar high schools west of the Mississippi.

