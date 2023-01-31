Topeka gardening center Jackson’s Greenhouse changing ownership

Jackson’s Greenhouse and Garden Center co-owner Dave Jackson says he and wife Annette are selling the business after 54 years.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka gardening store is in new hands.

Jackson’s Greenhouse and Garden Center co-owner Dave Jackson says he and wife Annette are selling the business after 54 years. Jackson said in their weekly “Annette’s Tip” the store has been sold to Michael and Rachel Klenk.

Employees at the store told 13 NEWS they would all be kept in place, as well as the name Jackson’s Greenhouse.

The Klenks take over operations starting February 1. The Jacksons encourage their customers to stop in and meet them when they get the chance.

