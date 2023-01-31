Teen sentenced for role in 2021 Lawrence shooting

Eduardo Martinez Diaz, 16, of Lawrence, was sentenced for two counts of criminal discharge of a...
Eduardo Martinez Diaz, 16, of Lawrence, was sentenced for two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm in connection to a 2021 shooting in north Lawrence. Martinez Diaz, who pled guilty in December, has been sentenced to 36 months probation with a 64-month underlying sentence in prison if Martinez Diaz violates the terms of his probation.(Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence teen has been sentenced for his involvement in a 2021 shooting, according to the Douglas Co. District Attorney’s Office.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced that Eduardo Martinez Diaz, 16, of Lawrence, was sentenced for two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm in connection to a 2021 shooting in north Lawrence.

The District Attorney’s office said that Judge Merlin Wheeler sentenced Martinez Diaz, who pled guilty in December, to 36 months probation with a 64-month underlying sentence in prison if Martinez Diaz violates the terms of his probation. Martinez Diaz also will be required to register as a violent offender for 15 years.

Martinez Diaz is one of three defendants charged in connection with the shooting of Caylee M. Nehrbass, who was a passenger in a vehicle at the time of the shooting on May 27, 2021.

Ontareo X. Jackson, 20, of Lawrence, pled no contest to second-degree attempted murder in April 2022. Martinez Diaz’s brother, Alejandro Martinez Diaz, 20, is currently facing first-degree attempted murder charges.

District Attorney Valdez said, “This senseless act of violence caused severe injury to the victim and endangered the safety and lives of those in our community. We are committed to holding those accountable who act with such disregard for others.”

The State was represented by Chief Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Tatum.

The case was investigated by the Lawrence Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Fire Department responded to a fire in a bathroom in the Topeka Walmart Neighborhood...
Firefighters respond to man on fire at Topeka Walmart
Topeka Police investigating homicide near downtown Topeka
Topeka Police identify Saturday night homicide victim
Kathryn Culbert (left), Jacobsen Eells. Chase County Jail photos.
Topeka, Eureka women behind bars after abandoned school break-in
Adrian Zamora
Possible DUI leads to post AFC-win police chase, crash
FILE
Officials investigate suspicious death after man found on Wamego bathroom floor

Latest News

Michelle Lamb
Kansas transgender inmate transferred to all-female prison
People have already started making their travel plans for yet another Chiefs championship game.
Travel tips ahead of championship Sunday
People have already started making their travel plans for yet another Chiefs championship game.
Travel tips ahead of championship Sunday
Warmer by the end of the week
Cold again Tuesday but warmer days ahead