Teen sentenced for role in 2021 Lawrence shooting

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence teen has been sentenced for his involvement in a 2021 shooting, according to the Douglas Co. District Attorney’s Office.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced that Eduardo Martinez Diaz, 16, of Lawrence, was sentenced for two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm in connection to a 2021 shooting in north Lawrence.

The District Attorney’s office said that Judge Merlin Wheeler sentenced Martinez Diaz, who pled guilty in December, to 36 months probation with a 64-month underlying sentence in prison if Martinez Diaz violates the terms of his probation. Martinez Diaz also will be required to register as a violent offender for 15 years.

Martinez Diaz is one of three defendants charged in connection with the shooting of Caylee M. Nehrbass, who was a passenger in a vehicle at the time of the shooting on May 27, 2021.

Ontareo X. Jackson, 20, of Lawrence, pled no contest to second-degree attempted murder in April 2022. Martinez Diaz’s brother, Alejandro Martinez Diaz, 20, is currently facing first-degree attempted murder charges.

District Attorney Valdez said, “This senseless act of violence caused severe injury to the victim and endangered the safety and lives of those in our community. We are committed to holding those accountable who act with such disregard for others.”

The State was represented by Chief Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Tatum.

The case was investigated by the Lawrence Police Department.

