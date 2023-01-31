Rollover crash heavily impacts traffic on westbound I-70 into Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A rollover crash on westbound Interstate 70 has heavily impacted traffic headed into the Capital City.

13 NEWS observed the crash between the Carnahan and California exits and one vehicle was seen on its top in the left lane.

Traffic in the area is heavily congested due to the crash coupled with the I-70 lane reduction in the area. Drivers have been allowed to pass through the scene in a single lane.

13 NEWS is on the scene and will gather more information.

