Rollover crash heavily impacts traffic on westbound I-70 into Topeka

Traffic backs up after a rollover crash on I-70 near Topeka on Jan. 31, 2023.
Traffic backs up after a rollover crash on I-70 near Topeka on Jan. 31, 2023.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A rollover crash on westbound Interstate 70 has heavily impacted traffic headed into the Capital City.

13 NEWS observed the crash between the Carnahan and California exits and one vehicle was seen on its top in the left lane.

Traffic in the area is heavily congested due to the crash coupled with the I-70 lane reduction in the area. Drivers have been allowed to pass through the scene in a single lane.

13 NEWS is on the scene and will gather more information.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Culbert (left), Jacobsen Eells. Chase County Jail photos.
Topeka, Eureka women behind bars after abandoned school break-in
Adrian Zamora
Possible DUI leads to post AFC-win police chase, crash
FILE
Officials investigate suspicious death after man found on Wamego bathroom floor
Topeka Police investigating homicide near downtown Topeka
Topeka Police identify Saturday night homicide victim
FILE - Riley County Police Department
Manhattan officials investigate three weekend rape cases

Latest News

FILE
Arson arrest leads officials to urge removal of cars from Lawrence parking garage
Officers were responding early Tuesday to an incident in the 2800 block of S.E. Massachusetts...
Officers respond to incident in southeast Topeka
FILE
Topeka intersection closes as crews repair water main break
Andrew and his mother, Lana Borysov
Johnson County mother says son taken to Dubai without her permission