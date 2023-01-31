RCPD’s Director sends a letter in response to Memphis police incident

Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Department’s director issued a letter on Monday, January 30, in response to the arrest and death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee, and the nation’s overwhelming thoughts on the matter.
Brian Peete, who has now been the department’s director for about a month (since Dec. 31), sent a letter to its residents saying that he will continue to monitor the situation and information as it is made available and expressed his thoughts about what happened to Tyre Nichols on Saturday, January 7.