Police investigate shooting with mutiple SE Topeka crime scenes
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have opened an investigation into a shooting with multiple crime scenes in the southeast part of the city.
The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that it has opened an active investigation into a shooting in the area of 29th and Adams and 33rd and Virginia around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
TPD indicated that the investigation is still very active with multiple crime scenes and more information will be provided when available.
13 NEWS is on the scene and will gather more information.
