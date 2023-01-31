PARS invites public to session detailing fentanyl crisis

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The fentanyl crisis is very real, and it’s hitting our community.

Prevention and Resiliency Services - or PARS - has a community education event planned for Feb. 2 to help people learn about it.

Eric Tweedy with PARS shared details of the event on Eye on NE Kansas.

The session is titled “Facing the Fentanyl Crisis.” Tweedy said two speakers from the Drug Enforcement Administration will share information specific to Shawnee Co. about the presence of fentanyl and the dangers it poses.

Facing the Fentanyl Crisis is 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Sunflower Foundation building, 5820 SW 6th Ave. It is free to attend.

Registration is not required, but it is recommended. You can do so at parstopeka.org.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.