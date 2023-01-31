Officials stand ready to aid Kansas victims during Identity Theft Awareness Week

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 31, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials stand ready to lend a hand to Kansans who have fallen victim to the crime during Identity Theft Awareness Week.

On Monday, Jan. 30, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) announced the start of the Federal Trade Commission’s Identity Theft Awareness Week, which will end on Feb. 3.

Sen. Marshall said the Sunflower State is currently among the 10 states most at risk for identity theft and an estimated one-third of Americans will be victimized by the crime in their lifetime.

Additionally, Marshall noted that the FTC found that identity theft was responsible for most cases of fraud in 2021 with more than 1.4 million reported. It is estimated that identity theft costs victims billions each year.

The Senator said his casework team is ready to aid Kansans who have fallen victim to identity theft. For help, click HERE.

