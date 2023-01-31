Officials investigate after 20-year-old man found dead on side of Salina road

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for information about a 20-year-old man found dead on the side of the road in Salina.

The Salina Police Department says that just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, officials were called to the 1900 block of N. 5th St. when a resident reported they had found a dead body.

When officials arrived, they said they found a male who was pronounced dead on the side of the roadway. He was identified as Brendon Thomas Wade Reed, 20, of Hays. His next of kin has been notified.

At this time, SPD indicated that the cause of death remains unknown and the investigation is ongoing. It has asked residents to come forward with any information they may have about Reed or his death.

Anyone with information about the incident should call SPD at 785-826-7210 or Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS.

