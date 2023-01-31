Officials hunt for information after $2.8K stolen from Manhattan storage unit

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for information after around $2,800 in items was stolen from a Manhattan storage unit.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, officials were called to the 400 block of McCall Rd. in Manhattan with reports of a burglary and theft.

When officials arrived, they said a 50-year-old victim reported his storage unit had been broken into. A laptop, kerosene heater, stroller and other miscellaneous items had been taken from it.

RCPD noted that the crime cost the victim around $2,800.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

