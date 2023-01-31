Officers respond to incident in southeast Topeka
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers were on the scene of an incident early Tuesday in southeast Topeka.
Officers responded around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday to the 2800 block of S.E. Massachusetts.
Initial reports indicated officers were seeking a suspect who had run into a house.
Units from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and Topeka Police Department were on the scene.
Officers could be seen coming out of a house on the block.
