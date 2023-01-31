Officers respond to incident in southeast Topeka

Officers were responding early Tuesday to an incident in the 2800 block of S.E. Massachusetts...
Officers were responding early Tuesday to an incident in the 2800 block of S.E. Massachusetts in southeast Topeka.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:27 AM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers were on the scene of an incident early Tuesday in southeast Topeka.

Officers responded around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday to the 2800 block of S.E. Massachusetts.

Initial reports indicated officers were seeking a suspect who had run into a house.

Units from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and Topeka Police Department were on the scene.

Officers could be seen coming out of a house on the block.

Check wibw.com later for further information as it becomes available.

