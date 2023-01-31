Officers respond to incident in southeast Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers were on the scene of an incident early Tuesday in southeast Topeka.

Officers responded around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday to the 2800 block of S.E. Massachusetts.

Initial reports indicated officers were seeking a suspect who had run into a house.

Units from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and Topeka Police Department were on the scene.

Officers could be seen coming out of a house on the block.

