New information released in 2017 Neosho Rapids human remains case

NEOSHO RAPIDS, Kan. (WIBW) - New information has been released about the circumstances of a skull found in 2017 that has yet to be identified.

Kansas Missing and Unsolved released new details on Tuesday, Jan. 31, in a case opened in 2017 after a human skull was found on a bank by Neosho Rapids in Lyon County.

Officials said on April 29, 2017, they were called to the 2000 block of Road 145 just outside of Neosho Rapids with reports that a resident had found a skull. The resident reported they had walked to the river to see how high the water had risen from recent rainfall when they noticed a skull in a grassy area on the east bank of the Neosho River.

Law enforcement indicated they were able to find the skull as well as a black trash bag about 20 feet north of the skull which contained the rest of the body parts. The remains had been wrapped in a fitted bed sheet and comforter and were placed in a black lawn and leaf trash sack.

Officials noted that the bag containing the remains had been tied on top, however, it was torn open by local wildlife. A digital watch was also found in the bedding.

It is believed that the remains belong to a man who had a predominantly white heritage with African American traits, possibly mixed race. He was found to be between the ages of 24 and 91 and stood about 5-feet-5-inches tall. He had blonde, white or gray hair that was about 6″ to 8″ long.

Officials indicated that the man most likely died between 2013 and 2016.

If anyone has information about the incident or the victim’s identity, they should report it to the Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office at 620-341-3205 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 800-572-8200.

