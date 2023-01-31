Manhattan woman hospitalized after early-morning rear-end collision

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 31, 2023
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman was sent to the hospital after a rear-end collision early Tuesday morning.

The Riley County Police Activity Report indicates that around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, emergency crews were called to the 5600 block of Eureka Dr. with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2008 Ford Fusion driven by Bryce Radar, 20, of Hillsboro, had rear-ended a 2012 Nissan Maxima driven by Kenia Granodos, 23, of Manhattan.

RCPD noted that Radar was given a citation for following too closely. Meanwhile, Granodos was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan with chest pains.

