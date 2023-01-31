Man arrested in Saturday morning homicide in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man has been arrested in connection with the city’s latest homicide, which occurred Saturday morning near downtown Topeka, authorities said.

The arrested man was identified as Skyler J.M. Wilson, 33, of Topeka.

Officials said Wilson was arrested in connection with the death of Jason Jeremy Neal, 48, of Topeka, who was found shot to death around 9:17 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of S.W. Tyler.

Neal was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

As a result of their investigation, police arrested Wilson, who was booked into the Shawnee County Jail at 2:05 a.m. Tuesday.

Wilson was being held in jail without bond, pending his first court appearance at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Neal’s death marked the sixth homicide so far in 2023 in Topeka.

A year ago, the capital city recorded a total of 17 official homicides for 2022. not including three other officer-involved shooting deaths in which armed individuals died during altercations with Topeka police.

