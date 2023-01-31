Looking back at Keyontae Johnson’s emotional weekend against Florida

Keyontae Johnson pumping up the crowd against Florida
Keyontae Johnson pumping up the crowd against Florida(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A moment of darkness that now is shining bright on the basketball court. Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson is still thriving on the hardwood, not knowing what his future held.

Back in December 2020, the unthinkable happened. Keyontae Johnson collapsed on court when he played for Florida.

The former SEC Preseason Player of the Year and possible NBA Lottery Draft Pick,  that all crumbled.

Fast forward two years later, Johnson is dribbling a basketball again. He entered the transfer portal on May 1, committed to Kansas State in August and then played his former team for the first time this past weekend.

“Special day just seeing my old teammates. It was fun out there playing against them. It just felt like practice, just joking around throughout the game but kept being competitive so it was a fun experience,” Johnsons said.

An experience he almost never got to see but during that emotional day one person he wanted to see, the man who saved his life, trainer Dave Werner.

“I was definitely looking forward to it,” Johnson said. “Seeing the athletic trainer Duke, he was one of the main people who saved my life on the court. Seeing him on the bench and talking to him after the game, it helped brighten up my day.”

“There was nothing that could compare to him seeing Duke again, the trainer and that was a pretty special embrace at the end of the game,” Head coach Jerome Tang said.

The four time Big 12 Newcomer of the Week this year and being on several trophy watch lists, Keyonte is grateful to still do what he loves.

“It’s a once and a lifetime memory and you’ll never get that feeling or moment back so just trying to embrace the moment and show my love for them,” Johnson said.

“It was really cool,” Tang said. As a fan, I wanted to see him have a good game, I wanted him to get the win. I think our team wanted him to get the win and we knew it was important to him, even though he didn’t make a big deal out of it.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Fire Department responded to a fire in a bathroom in the Topeka Walmart Neighborhood...
Firefighters respond to man on fire at Topeka Walmart
Topeka Police investigating homicide near downtown Topeka
Topeka Police identify Saturday night homicide victim
Kathryn Culbert (left), Jacobsen Eells. Chase County Jail photos.
Topeka, Eureka women behind bars after abandoned school break-in
Adrian Zamora
Possible DUI leads to post AFC-win police chase, crash
FILE
Officials investigate suspicious death after man found on Wamego bathroom floor

Latest News

AFC Championship sports live shot 1/29/23
AFC Championship sports live shot 1/29/23
Emporia State's Owen Long
Owen Long earns third honor of the season
Kansas State announced the hiring of their new wide receivers coach Thad Ward on Friday, Feb....
Kansas State coach on the move
Emporia State's new head volleyball coach Ken Murczek
Emporia State hires new volleyball coach