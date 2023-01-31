Lawrence man pleads guilty in fatal 2022 New Year’s Day drunk driving crash

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas Co. District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced Tuesday that Adrian J. Martinez, 39, of Lawrence, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence and aggravated battery while under the influence for causing the 2022 New Year’s Day crash that killed a 20-year-old Lawrence man.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred shortly after midnight in the 2500 block of West 6th St. on January 1, 2022. Martinez was the sole occupant in a vehicle headed westbound when he crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound vehicle, carrying three occupants. Two of the occupants received serious injuries and the third, James Henderson Jr., died from his injuries.

“Mr. Martinez made a reckless and selfish decision. I’m committed to aggressively prosecuting those who choose to endanger each of us and put innocent lives at risk by being impaired and getting behind the wheel,” District Attorney Suzanne Valdez said.

The State was represented by Deputy District Attorney Joshua Seiden. The case was investigated by the Lawrence Police Department.

Sentencing was set by Judge Amy Hanley for 10:30 a.m., on March 9, 2023, at the Douglas County Judicial and Law Enforcement Center.

Martinez faces 38 to 172 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) for involuntary manslaughter DUI and 31 to 136 months in the KDOC for aggravated battery DUI.

