Kansas’ 2022 education report focuses on early education, technical school

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The focus of the Governor’s Council on Education’s 2022 report seems to surround early education, post-secondary transitions and technical education.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has announced that she received the Governor’s Council on Education’s annual report. The report includes a set of recommendations to improve educational outcomes for all students through increased collaboration between the business and education sectors.

Gov. Kelly indicated that the Council’s recommendations are aimed at the advancement of early childhood education, the increase in opportunities for workforce-bound high schoolers, the improvement of post-secondary transitions for students and an increase in coordination for technical education.

“I established the Council on Education not only because I believe that educating our children is one of the most important obligations of our elected leaders, but also because it’s one of the best economic investments we can make as a state,” Kelly said. “I’m proud of the work the Council has done these last four years searching for innovative ways to provide for our students, and I look forward to addressing their recommendations to ensure Kansas students have access to the best education in the country.”

Kelly noted that the bipartisan group of stakeholders and experts spent 2022 traveling throughout Kansas to hear straight from educators and businesses about their biggest needs. She established the Council in 2019 to bring education and business leaders together to realize a shared vision.

“We are grateful to Governor Kelly for the opportunity to learn from and with extraordinary leaders who represent educators and businesses across Kansas. We are confident that the Council’s work will strengthen our state by aligning education with business and creating opportunities for all Kansans,” said Dr. Cynthia Lane and Dr. Fred Dierksen, Co-Chairs of Governor Kelly’s Council on Education.

The report recommends the state:

Improve the alignment of early childhood care and education systems across state agencies.

Increase opportunities for high school students to earn certifications and credentials that intersect all industries.

Leverage existing resources and structures to facilitate more effective post-secondary transitions for Kansas students.

Charge the Technical Education Authority to enhance its coordination of technical education pathways between K-12 and post-secondary education.

To read the full report, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.