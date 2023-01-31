K-State President planning for the future

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is turning its eye to the future, with a new president leading the way.

Dr. Richard Linton marks one-year anniversary at K-State on Feb. 14. He visited Eye on NE Kansas to share who he’s been spending time on a strategic planning process to help KSU become a next-generation land grant university.

Linton details how the plan encompasses several areas, including teaching and academics; extension and outreach; economic impact; and research.

Watch the interview to hear him expand on those areas, and why this is an exciting time to be a Wildcat.

