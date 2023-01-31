Harvesters next KNI food distribution canceled due to weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Neurological Institute will not host another Harvesters food distribution until March due to the weather.

KNI’s food distribution, normally held on the first Thursday of each month, was created in partnership with the Harvesters – Food Network and the Town and Country Christian Church. The next distribution was scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 2. However, the February distribution has been canceled due to impending frigid temperatures.

The next food distribution hosted at KNI will be the first Thursday in March -- Thursday, March 2.

