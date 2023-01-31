Goodland man to spend 8 years in prison for child’s 2020 death

GOODLAND, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Goodland will spend 8 years behind bars after he was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and child abuse following the 2020 death of a child.

AG Kobach indicated that Johnson was sentenced by Sherman Co. District Court Judge Scott Showalter to 61 months - more than 5 years - in prison for his single count of involuntary manslaughter. He will also serve 43 months - more than 3.5 years - for his child abuse conviction. He pleaded no contest in December 2021.

Kobach noted that the case stemmed from the May 13, 2020, death of a 3-month-old child. It was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Goodland Police Department and prosecuted by Senior Assistant Attorney General Jessica Domme.

