Goodland man to spend 8 years in prison for child’s 2020 death

On Monday, Dec. 5, 2023, Steven E. Johnson, 27, of Goodland, entered a plea of no contest in...
On Monday, Dec. 5, 2023, Steven E. Johnson, 27, of Goodland, entered a plea of no contest in Sherman County District Court to one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of child abuse in connection to a 2020 case involving a 3-month-old child.(Kansas Attorney General Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODLAND, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Goodland will spend 8 years behind bars after he was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and child abuse following the 2020 death of a child.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach says Steven E. Johnson, 28, of Goodland, has been sentenced to more than 8 years in prison following his conviction in the 2020 death of a child.

AG Kobach indicated that Johnson was sentenced by Sherman Co. District Court Judge Scott Showalter to 61 months - more than 5 years - in prison for his single count of involuntary manslaughter. He will also serve 43 months - more than 3.5 years - for his child abuse conviction. He pleaded no contest in December 2021.

Kobach noted that the case stemmed from the May 13, 2020, death of a 3-month-old child. It was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Goodland Police Department and prosecuted by Senior Assistant Attorney General Jessica Domme.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Culbert (left), Jacobsen Eells. Chase County Jail photos.
Topeka, Eureka women behind bars after abandoned school break-in
FILE
Officials investigate suspicious death after man found on Wamego bathroom floor
Adrian Zamora
Possible DUI leads to post AFC-win police chase, crash
Skyler J.M. Wilson, 33, of Topeka, was booked early Tuesday into the Shawnee County Jail in...
Man arrested in Saturday morning homicide in Topeka
Topeka Police investigating homicide near downtown Topeka
Topeka Police identify Saturday night homicide victim

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
FILE
Officials stand ready to aid Kansas victims during Identity Theft Awareness Week
Shawnee County health officials will host drive-through operations to test for COVID-19 and the...
Shawnee Co. to host drive-through respiratory infection testing operations
FILE
$40 million made available for new state parks, attractions, housing